Political scuffle over ‘Har Har Mahadev’ movie

Aurangabad

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sambhaji Brigade, Sambhaji Brigade, Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) and followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has objected to the movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’ alleging that the move was made by distorting the historical facts and the story and the scenes have objectionable content regarding Maharaj and his Mawalas. However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has supported the movie. The MNS activists on Wednesday visited Tapadiya Fame Cinema and insisted to showcase the movie. On receiving this information, the activists of MKM also reached the theatre and confronted the MNS activists. The police immediately rushed to the theater and gained control over the situation.

MNS activists told the theater administration to showcase the show and they will provide security. However, MKM supporters also went there and confronted the MNS activists. Both the groups had a verbal scuffle. The police intervened and gained control over the situation. The show was stopped then.

MKM activists Sunil Kotkar, Appasaheb Kudhekar, Nilesh Davale, Ashok More, Sachin Misal, Ramesh Gaikwad, Nande Garad, Rekha Wahatule, Renuka Somwanshi, Pandarinath Godse and others were present.

MNS city president Ashish Suradkar said, if anyone have objection about the movie, they should complain to the Sensor Board of the police. They should not stop the spectators from watching the movie or beat them. We asked the administration to start the show and remained there until the show was over.

MKM activist Sunil Kotkar said that the historical facts have been distorted in the cinema. The history of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his sardars was presently wrongly. The sentiments of the people were hurt in the name of cinematic liberty.