Political vehicles choke city roads

A Lokmat Times spot inspection found political parties routinely parking their vehicles in front of party offices and on public roads, obstructing traffic across the city.

Four-wheelers were seen parked in the middle of roads at Sillekhana Chowk, TV Centre area, Bajrang Chowk, Gulmohar Colony, Sutgirni Chowk, and Paithan Gate. Residents said complaints to party workers went unheeded. In one incident near the superintendent of police office, shopkeeper Nikhil Bhale, objecting to a car parked on the road, was curtly told, “We will park here. Is there any problem? The police will not do anything, just go aside,” highlighting a growing disregard for civic norms.

