Pollution Control Board to check sound level of firecrackers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of a ban on ear-shattering firecrackers, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will check the sound level of firecrackers sold for Diwali on October 17. The inspection will be conducted at the Jhalani Company ground in Chikalthana MIDC at 5.30 pm.

Deputy Regional Officer of the Board Achyut Nandavte said that the Industrial Safety and Health Department, police officers and MIDC officers would participate in the inspection.