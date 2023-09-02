Poly admissions opportunity for supplementary exam passed SSC, HSC students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) started the admission registration process for those students who have passed SSC and HSC in the supplementary examination held in July-August.

It may be noted that the polytechnic admission process for the post-SSC courses for the academic year 2023-24 ended on August 29 while the final round of post-HSC polytechnic will begin on September 3.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC and HSC results on August 28.

The DTE issued a circular recently about the admission process for the students who were declared passed in the supplementary examination.

The students can apply for the post-SSC diploma in Engineering and Technology and Architecture can apply up to September 8 while the aspirants of post-HSC Pharmacy, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Surface Coating Technology and director second-year polytechnic course will have to register on or before September 20.

The students will get admission on vacant seats after the final Centralised Admission Process (CAP) or institute-level quota. They will have to register online and get verified documents and application forms for this purpose.

The cut-off date for the post-SSC courses is September 8 and teaching classes have already begun. The classes for the post-HSC courses will commence on September 4 and their cut-off date is

September 20.