Polytechnics classes to begin on Aug 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The classes for the newly admitted students to the first-year post-SSC Polytechnic courses will commence in the State on August 24. Earlier, the date of commencement of the teaching was August 17.

It may be noted that the admission process for the polytechnic diploma courses began in June. The second Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round ended on August 17. The third CAP round began on August 18 with displaying vacant seats.

The candidates can submit an online option form for the third round up to August 22. The seats will be allotted provisionally on August 24. Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm their admission by reporting to the institute on or before August 29.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) which is the competent authority for admissions announced that the classes for the newly admitted students of the year 2023-24 would commence on August 24 against the earlier date of August 17.

Box

Cut off date for admission on Sept 8

The cut-off date for all types of admissions for this academic year is September 8 while the institute will have to upload the details of admitted candidates up to September 9.