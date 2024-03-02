Pool Campus recruitment drive held in Pharmacy college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pool campus recruitment drive was held at the campus of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) on Friday.

Ataraxia Life Pvt Ltd held the campus placement for the post of Trainee - Product Management Team. Out of 32 candidates interviewed, the team shortlisted eight candidates.

Principal Dr M H Dehghan said that every year YBCCP has been taking the initiative to conduct campus interviews of various reputed Pharmaceutical industries and giving excellent career opportunities to the pharmacy students of the Marathwada Region.

Principal Dr Dehghan and members of the Industry - Institute Interaction Cell-Dr S R Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoaib worked for the success of the event.