Positive in antigen, negative in RTPCR, discharged on the same day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One corona patient was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday night. The corona patient was admitted in the GMCH after nearly one and a half years. But since the antigen test was positive and 'RTPCR' was negative, this patient was also given leave from the hospital in one day.

A surgery was planned on this patient in a private hospital. Antigen test conducted on the patient came positive. Therefore, he was admitted to ward number four in the GMCH on Wednesday night for treatment. A sample was taken for the 'RTPCR' test while admitted in the GMCH. The report of this test came negative on Thursday. The doctors decided to give leave to this patient from the GMCH. In the afternoon the patient was discharged from the hospital and sent to a private hospital for surgery. RTPCR report is more acceptable than antigen test, said medical superintendent Dr Sursh Harbade.