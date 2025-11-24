Positive response towards organ donation at Sadachar Sanvardhak association meeting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Senior citizens raised several questions about organ donation including who can donate, how the process works, and who is ineligible while discussing prevalent myths and misunderstandings with doctors. This interaction took place during the monthly meeting of the Sadachar Sanvardhak Senior Citizens’ Association, where a positive outlook toward organ donation emerged.

The association’s monthly meeting was held on Sunday at 5:30 pm at Shri Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple, Jai Vishwabharati Colony. The meeting was chaired by Anant Acharya. Head of the Kidney Department at Mahatma Gandhi Mission College, Dr. Sudhir Kulkarni provided detailed information to the members about the importance of organ donation, the procedure, and its benefits. He also addressed the doubts raised by attendees. A short film on the subject was also screened.

During the meeting, members celebrating their birthdays were presented with gifts and felicitated. Secretary Anil Chaudhary, vice president Ramesh Duse, joint secretary Balasaheb Deshpande, and executive members Anil Kulkarni and Jayant Devalankar contributed to the successful organization of the program.