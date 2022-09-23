Positivity is the mantra of a healthy life

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

For a healthy and happy life, keep positivity in your mind and in your actions and behavior. Don't let negativity in your thoughts in any situation, is the mantra of a healthy and happy life, said Dr Shweta Bhandari, homeopathy expert from Nashik, while guiding in the camp organized on behalf of Jito women’s chapter in the city on Thursday.

Jito Aurangabad president Ravindra khinvasara, secretary Ashish Pokharna, Paras Ostwal, Ashish Sanklecha, Vikas Kotecha, Suraksha Katariya were present for the inauguration ceremony. The programme was attended by more than 250 women from various organisations and members of Jito.

Dimple Pagariya, the first president of Jito city women's branch, expressed that this chapter will henceforth organise women upliftment programmes and will work for the development of the society. The first programme was held with great enthusiasm. Jito vice president Sangita Kotecha, Piya Mutha, Sonal Jain, Rakhi Jain, Suruchi Mugdia, Pallavi Ostwal, Punam Kasliwal, Priyanka Sanghvi and others were present on the occasion.