Post of Land Records Training Academy lying vacant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The post of full-time Principal of the Land Records Training Academy, the only one in the state, has been lying vacant for two years.

The post is being held by Vijay Veer, District Superintendent of the Land Records Department as incharge. The officers and employees of the department made a complaint to the Settlement Commissioner and director of the Department Suhas Diwas, through a memorandum. A copy of that complaint has also been given to Deputy Director Kishor Jadhav of the department.

In the memorandum signed by more than ten officers and employees, it was stated that the post of Principal of the Training Academy is being held by the in-charge office for many years.

In-charge Principal Veer is arbitrarily running the affairs of the academy.

The officers and employees coming from all over the State for training are not provided with proper accommodation, food and training facilities, and the lack of organisation of training camps, regular sessions and discipline has affected their efficiency. Against this backdrop, the employees of the institute have demanded the removal of the in-charge principal and the appointment of a new officer.