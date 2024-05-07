Postal ballot voting centre at collectorate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district election office (DEO) has received the postal ballot envelopes of government staff deployed on election duty in different assembly constituencies of the district. Hence a special cell has been set up for these postal voters

at the district collectorate.

Besides, the police officials, state reserve police force, home guards, and others hailing from Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency, but are deployed on election duty in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are eligible for voting if they have submitted Form 12. “ The election personnel who are eligible for postal ballot voting should visit the district collectorate between May 8 and 12 and cast their voting right from 9 am to 6 pm, said the postal ballot nodal officer Prabhoday Muley.