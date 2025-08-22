Postal employees withdraws indefinite strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The indefinite strike which was called on by the postal employees and personnel, under the banner of the All India Postal Employees union (AIPEO) and Federation of National Postal Organisation (FNPO), has been withdrawn on the request of the administration today. Meanwhile, the AIPEO’s circle vice president Devendra Pardeshi confirmed that the strike was to start from today. However, it had been withdrawn as the Central Government administration had sought three months' time to resolve the demands.

According to sources, the meeting between the Central Government’s administration and the postal employees union was held today at Dak Bhavan in New Delhi. The AIPEO’s general secretary Rajesh Sarang and deputy general secretary Subhash Chakravarty were in the meeting that discussed various issues including the demand of scrapping of Independent Delivery Centres (IDC). The administration submitted a written assurance to the union and assurance of giving serious thought on their demands. Hence the strike has been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the union office-bearers warned, saying that if the administration fails to take appropriate decisions on the demands in three months, the strike will be announced. Hence all the office-bearers and the members have been alerted to take note of it.