Postal pension adalat on March 10

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

The Postmaster General, Aurangabad Region, will organise the 50th Postal Pension Adalat for pensioners/family persioners of postal department at Postmaster General Office, Chavni PO Compound on March 10 at 11 am. One person can submit only one grievance along with the date, name and designation of official to whom original grievance was addressed. The grievances can be sent in duplicate to Santanu Sarkar, Accounts officer on or before February 28 or scanned copy through emial on rifa.agdregion@gmail.com. The applications received after February 28 will not be considered, informed the postmaster general through a press release.