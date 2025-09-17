Poster presentation contest held at Women's College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of History of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised a poster presentation contest on “The Great Women of India.” The event aimed to enhance students’ creativity, confidence, and research skills.

Principal of College Dr Mqdoom Farooqui inaugurated the programme. During his inaugural ceremony, he appreciated the topic highlighting women’s contributions across 800 years of Indian history.

While Dr Shaikh Ejaz Shaikh Munshi (ex-Principal of Chishtiya College, Khuldabad) and Dr Moosa (Head Department of History, Maulana Azad College) were the judges. A total of 26 posters were presented by the students. This activity makes students confident, creative, and brilliant, and they can confidently express their views sincerely.

Convener Dr Mohd Abdullah, Head of History Department, Dr Syeda Lubna Shireen and Shaikh Irfan guided the students in their preparation of posters.

Winners of the poster presentation from senior college are Sayeda Samiya (first), Shaikh Madiha (Second), Alina Firdous (third), Memoona Afroz and Sayeda Ayesh (Consolation prize winners).