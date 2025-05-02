Posters targeting water minister surface outside GMIDC Office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a striking display of public anger, anonymous individuals pasted a poster accusing Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of corruption outside the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) office late Thursday night.

The poster, seen on the Jalna Road boundary wall of the Irrigation Bhavan, accused the minister of financial misdeeds and exploiting farmers. It questioned whether the irrigation funds were being misused and whether the department was being run like a business. The message was indirectly addressed to CM Devendra Fadnavis. The poster, which was put up near the boundary wall of the Irrigation Bhavan on Jalna Road on Thursday night, accused the minister of financial misconduct and exploitation of farmers. It read:

"Minister eating up funds in the name of farmers...? Sent to loot Marathwada's farmers? Devendra Bhau, was Godavari’s charge handed over for corruption? Dear Minister, are you running this like a business?” The act drew attention throughout Friday until GMIDC security personnel removed the poster around 3 pm. However, no formal police complaint had been filed till late at night. The incident unfolded as senior officials, including executive engineer Umesh Wankhede, were away in Pravara Sangam, Ahmednagar, attending the closing ceremony of the state’s Water Management Fortnight alongside union Minister C. R. Patil and Minister Vikhe Patil. “We were at the Ahmednagar event. Once informed, I directed the guards to remove the poster. A police complaint will be lodged, and CCTV footage will be reviewed,” said Wankhede. Locals and employees were shocked at the direct attack on the minister, reflecting growing discontent over water issues in the region.