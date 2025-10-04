Pothole repair begins on Alhiyanagar - CSN Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rains had caused large potholes on the Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road. The Public Works Department (PWD) has started filling the potholes with stones and gravel. Work began on Saturday at the Shendi Bypass Chowk, bringing relief to commuters.

Lokmat Times had earlier reported yesterday on the potholes on the Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road. Taking note of the reports, the PWD has now begun repair work using stones and gravel. Previously, potholes were filled with soil, but heavy rains washed it away, creating large potholes. Commuters faced difficulties while traveling on this route. With the rain easing over the past two days, the PWD has started filling the potholes with gravel. The deadline for developing the road from Ahilyanagar to Wadala has expired. The road is slated to be handed over to the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), but the corporation has not yet taken charge. As a result, the PWD is currently managing the road. Due to a lack of funds, the department had previously filled potholes with soil, but now repairs are being done using gravel.

Potholes along the road from Ahilyanagar to Wadala village are being filled with stones and gravel. Three units are currently working on the repairs, and the work is expected to be completed quickly if the weather remains clear.

—Vivek Malunde, Superintending Engineer, Ahilyanagar

Note: The road is also known as 4 Road.