Potholes in just nine months?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the second consecutive day, on Sunday, traffic movement through the Shivajinagar underpass remained closed, causing severe inconvenience to nearly 60,000 residents and commuters from Satara–Devlai and nearby parts of the city. The route was shut for repairs after potholes appeared on the road surface. Citizens expressed anger, questioning, “How did potholes form in just nine months? The railway gate was better than this underpass!”

Repair work involving excavation and re-cementing on both sides of the underpass was completed on Sunday. Many motorists, unaware of the closure, reached the underpass only to be forced to turn back. They had to take a detour via Shahanurmiya Dargah Chowk and Sangramnagar flyover to reach Satara or Devlai, resulting in long queues of vehicles throughout the day at Shahanurmiya Dargah Chowk.

Waterlogging in the underpass

During the monsoon, the Shivajinagar underpass often gets flooded due to improper drainage systems. Even though there has been no rain recently, stagnant water was once again seen inside the underpass on Sunday.

Earlier closed for roof installation

In July, the underpass was also closed for traffic for several days during the installation of a roof structure.

What railway officials said

“The road surface had developed potholes and was damaged, with depressions up to 50 mm deep. Hence, new concrete was laid,” informed officials from the railway’s Gati Shakti project.

Time to demand a flyover

“The underpass has completely failed. Citizens’ problems have only increased. Due to multiple technical flaws, this route has become inconvenient and accident-prone. Yet, authorities keep blaming each other. It’s time to demand a flyover instead,”

— Bandrinath Thorat, president, Satara-Devlai Janseva Kruti Samiti

Water accumulated on the other side of the underpass.