Potholes near Ladgaon check post

Aurangabad, March 13:

The vehicle owners are posing a threat of accidents due to deep potholes on the Aurangabad - Jalna highway near Ladgaon check post. Still, the administration is ignoring the repairing work of the road.

A separate lane is available at Ladgaon check post for the four-wheelers permitted free entry from the check post. However, there are deep potholes on both the roads along the post. As these lanes are for free vehicles, no attention is paid towards the repairing, the vehicles owners claimed.

Two months back, the work of repairing the Aurangabad - Jalna highway was undertaken extensively. However, the road between Cambridge Chowk to Saibaba Mandir was completed. The work of tarring the road from Hivra Phata to Cambridge Chowk has stopped for the past twenty days.