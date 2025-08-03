Potholes on 10 pc roads in M’wada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Potholes have appeared on 1000 km roads in Marathwada during this monsoon. The Public Works Department (PWD) constructed a network of about 10,000 to 12,000 km of roads in the region. In-charge Chief Engineer Atul Chavan gave the orders to repair the potholes on the roads. He held a review meeting of all the superintending engineers in the department after taking charge.

Sources said that Engineer Chavan gave instructions that the roads in the division are not completely damaged. “There are potholes in some places. They should be repaired before the roads deteriorate further,” he said.

About 1,000 km of roads out of the 10,000 to 12,000 km within the Marathwada Regional Division of the PWD were damaged during this year's monsoon. Instructions were given for the repair of those roads.

The roads up to 1,000 km were damaged to a greater or lesser extent during this monsoon. The potholes on the roads that are under DLP (Defect Liability Period) will be repaired by the contractor. But, for the roads whose DLP has expired, issuing a new short tender is under consideration.