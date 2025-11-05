Potholes stretch Aurangabad–Pune ST journey from five to seven hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The journey from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune, which usually takes five hours by State Transport (ST) bus, has now stretched to nearly seven hours due to pothole-ridden roads up to Ahilyanagar. The poor condition of the highway has slowed traffic considerably, causing great inconvenience to passengers.

The route is among the most important in Maharashtra, connecting key industrial, educational, and healthcare centres. Hundreds of ST buses, including e-buses, Shivneri, and red buses, operate daily on this line, which also contributes major revenue to the ST division. However, the worsening road condition has made the journey increasingly difficult for both passengers and drivers.

Drivers say it is impossible to increase speed as the bus must be driven carefully to maintain balance, leading to significant delays. Passengers travelling for work or medical reasons often miss their appointments, and the bumpy ride feels more like an “off-road safari,” causing discomfort to elderly people, children, and women.

The uneven road surface is also damaging the buses, raising maintenance concerns.

“The distance between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune is 234 km. Due to the poor condition of the road up to Ahilyanagar, travel time to Pune has increased significantly,” said Ajay Patil, Senior depot manager, Central Bus Stand.