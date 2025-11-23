Potholes surfaced on road leading to MSP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The condition of the road leading to the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) building has deteriorated, causing inconvenience to readers and art lovers.

The condition has persisted for the past several years. Are there potholes in the road, or is the road in potholes?’ This question is being raised by citizens.

This road, leading to both the important cultural institutions, MSP and Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, has deteriorated rapidly in the last five years.

It is alleged that despite repeated complaints from the locals, no attention has been taken by the concerned departments. The problem of potholes, gravel spread all over the road and large-scale two-wheeler parking is becoming more serious. The road has become narrow due to parking by shopkeepers on the road and vehicle owners and pedestrians literally have to walk, risking their lives.

Kautikrao Thale Patil, the MSP president, said that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, like it did in other parts of the city, needed to do the same here.

“However, this area has been continuously neglected. Not only is it difficult to ride a bike, but it has also become difficult to walk. I don't know who to complain to,” he added.

Dada Gore from the MSP said that complaints were made to the CSMC regarding this, however, there had been no change in the situation.