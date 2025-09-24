Power cut at ‘GMCH’ Hostels for 4 Hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The electricity bills of four hostels at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) amounting to over Rs 5.67lakh were pending. Two of the bills were overdue for two months, while the other two were pending for three months. Despite repeated follow-ups with the GMCH administration, no payment was made. As a result, the power supply to all four hostels was cut off at noon on Wednesday. After the GMCH administration assured prompt payment, the electricity supply was restored at 4 pm, according to Mahavitaran.