Power cut for dues, yet villager caught stealing electricity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chikalthana police have booked Vikas Sonawane of Kumbhefhal village for stealing electricity from a connection permanently cut over unpaid dues.

On July 14, an MSEDCL team from Shendra MIDC found that the late Dnyaneshwar Sonawane’s connection at Samyak Srushti had been disconnected for Rs 28,950 in arrears. Yet, Vikas was illegally tapping a low-tension line for home use. The theft amounted to 432 units worth Rs 9,123, plus a Rs 2,000 penalty, totalling Rs 11,123. Despite being billed, he did not pay. Assistant Engineer Sambhaji Athargan filed a complaint on Monday, and police booked Vikas under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act.