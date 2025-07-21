Power cut, intruder, and a murder accused: Shirsat suspects contract killing attempt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday claimed that a suspected attempt on his life may have been made on Sunday night.

“After I returned home from an event, there was a sudden power cut. Just then, a youth barged into my house. He’s an accused in a murder and fake currency case. I suspect someone might have sent him on contract,” Shirsat told reporters. The accused, identified as Saurabh Bhole, allegedly threatened police and entered the minister's home around 11 pm. Shirsat added, “At first, I thought it was a small incident. But the timing and his background make it serious.” According to Shirsat, the CCTV cameras went off with the electricity, and the generator took two to three minutes to restart the exact window in which the youth entered. “These kinds of incidents happen in politics. I will be more cautious now,” he said, adding that he won’t name anyone until facts are clear. He also stated that his current security setup was adequate.

"All eyes on us now": minister on viral video of Kokate playing rummy

Reacting to the viral video of agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate playing rummy inside the state legislature, Shirsat said, “The person who recorded that did something remarkable. It was wrong, but it reminded us that we are always being watched.”