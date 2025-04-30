Power disruption for hours due to tree uprooting, cable fault

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of power consumers faced inconvenience in the afternoon after a technical snag emerged in the underground cable in the Cidco Bus Stand area, and a tree got uprooted and fell on the power cable near the rural police headquarters (N-10) on Wednesday (April 30). The MSEDCL engineers and personnel swung into action and completed the task with top priority.

Power disruption near Cidco Bus Stand

In the first case, a fault occurred in the underground 33 KV power cable near the Cidco Bus Stand. At around 9 am, the MSEDCL team began work on connecting an alternative cable. As a precautionary measure, power supply from the N-4 and MHADA 33 KV lines was shut down from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Meanwhile, thousands of consumers experienced a power outage due to a technical snag.

The task was accomplished by superintending engineer Manish Thakre, Executive Engineer Mahesh Patil, Additional Executive Engineers Dinesh Chavda and Prashant Nakhale and others.

Tree falls on an electric pole

At around 10.30 am, a tree fell on a cut-point electric pole connected to the Surananagar and Katkat Gate feeders in Police Colony (N-10). Both poles were completely bent, and the wires snapped. As a result, the power supply to the consumers in Katkat Gate, ST Colony, Surananagar, and Baijipura areas was disrupted. The Fire Brigade section was informed to remove the fallen tree, but could not be helpful as their tree-cutting equipment malfunctioned. Later, a private individual was pressed to do the job, which took nearly three hours. Later on, the tangled wires were removed, and one pole was re-erected and reconnected and finally restored power at 5.30 pm.

The strenuous efforts were made by Additional Executive Engineer Sanjeev Kondguli and his team.