Power of a Good Laugh

In recent times, the Indian entertainment industry has bid farewell to two prominent comedians, Satish Shah and Govardhan Asrani. Yet the laughter they shared continues to resonate with audiences. Humor, or Hasya Ras, is one of the nine emotions (Navarasa) in Indian tradition, celebrated for its impact on emotional well-being and social connection.

Over the decades, the ways we experience humor have evolved. Earlier, comedians brought joy through films and television, creating timeless moments of laughter. Today, digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram offer short, relatable content, giving diverse comedians a voice and connecting with audiences directly. Despite changes in medium, the essence of humor remains a vital emotional outlet and a remedy for life’s challenges.

Here’s what some people think about the humor and stress,

“In today’s demanding world, it’s crucial to allow ourselves moments of lightness. We’re constantly chasing targets and deadlines, leaving little time for our minds to rest. Humor, whether through stand-up shows, funny videos, or everyday jokes, provides a necessary breather. Even a few minutes of genuine laughter can lift our spirits, refresh the mind, and rejuvenate us far more effectively than hours of sleep.”

– Akshay Kalda, Businessman

I see humor as a reset button. Jobs today can be mentally exhausting, with constant deadlines and pressure to stay productive. Even small things feel overwhelming. The humor we consume through a quick online reel, funny video, or live show makes us feel alive, clears mental fog, helps us breathe and smile, and gives clarity, direction, and the emotional strength to face whatever comes next.

– Vaishnavi Kanshukle, CMA student

Humor is a natural defense mechanism. When we laugh, our bodies release endorphins, the ‘happy hormones,’ which elevate mood and provide temporary relief from stress. Laughter acts as a therapeutic distraction. I strongly recommend laughing therapy, particularly in the morning, when cortisol is high, to help manage anxiety and improve overall well-being.

– Dr Praful Vaikos, Consultant psychiatrist

Earlier, Satish Shah and Asrani represented pure, effortless humor. Today, stand-up comedy often tackles issues in lighter forms. Even now, audiences revisit their classic shows. Laughter once came naturally during joyful meetups, but today we often consciously decide to laugh. Humor in daily life is impactful, relaxation improves decision-making, reduces overthinking, and brings relief.

– Amit Malani, Trader