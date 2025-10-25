Power outage at Dhorkin pump house disrupts city water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tens of thousands of citizens faced inconvenience due to disruption of water supply for 12 long hours on Saturday. A power failure at the Dhorkin pump house forced the shutdown of the 900 mm and 700 mm diameter water pipelines that supply water to the city on October 25.

Meanwhile, the water supply section of the municipal corporation has informed citizens that water will be supplied to the affected areas one day late.

To ensure smooth water distribution during the Diwali festival, the water supply section had deployed officers and staff at various points from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi. However, just before Diwali, the 700 mm water pipeline burst, followed the next day by a 900 mm pipeline burst, which slightly affected the city’s water supply.

Adding to the problem, on Friday evening, electricity supply to the Dhorkin pump house was interrupted. MSEDCL employees began fault-finding operations and later discovered that a Y-phase conductor had snapped in a nearby field. When they reconnected the conductor and tried to restore power, the insulator got damaged, requiring it to be replaced. This repair work took a significant amount of time.

After completing the repairs and conducting testing, power supply was restored at 4.35 am on Saturday (Oct 25). After 12 hours and 20 minutes, water supply through the 700 mm and 900 mm pipelines to the city was resumed.

Due to the disruption, many areas in the city did not receive water on Saturday (as per the rotation schedule). Acting executive engineer (CSMC, water supply) Kiran Dhande informed that water supply will be provided a day late starting Sunday.