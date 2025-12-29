Power outage at Election Office-5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The power supply was interrupted on Monday evening at the Election Returning Officer-5 office at Garware Stadium.

This caused difficulties for the staff while carrying out their work. A total of 16 candidates filed their nomination papers at this office today. Candidates had crowded the office when there were only 10 to 15 minutes left before the deadline for accepting applications.

Crowd of candidates at Prabhag office

A large crowd was seen at the Prabhag office a day before the last date for filing nomination papers for Prabhag numbers 1, 2 and 7 of the Municipal Corporation. However, not a single application with the AB form attached was received. The election officer made an announcement on the microphone at 3 PM, called in those who wished to fill the forms, and then had the office shutters closed. The officers stated that a total of 42 people had filed their nominationpapers on Monday.