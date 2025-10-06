Power outage for 23,000 customers due to car accident;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding car collided with an electricity pole near Kalda Corner around 3 am on Monday, causing the pole to collapse and electrical wires to snap. As a result, power supply was disrupted for around 23,000 customers in areas including Pannalal Nagar, Kranti Chowk, Ajab Nagar, and Osmanpura. Repairs took 15 hours, causing significant inconvenience to citizens.

The collision at Kalda Corner around 3:05 am split the pole into three pieces. Additionally, wires from both the Chikalthana and Satara 33 kV lines broke. Due to this, electricity supply from Pannalal Nagar substation to feeders including Devanagari, Chetananagar, Waterworks, Paithangate,SBH, and Dudhderi was disrupted. Areas affected included Pannalal Nagar, Paithangate, Sant Eknath Rangmandir, Osmanpura, Jawahar Colony, Kranti Chowk, Railway Station Road, Government Engineering College, Pir Bazar, Shreynagar, Sahakarnagar, Jyotinagar, and Balajinagar. Police complaints against the car driver were still in process by Mahavitaran authorities.

Three-piece pole, 13-Meter tall installation a complex task

Mahavitaran engineers and staff rushed to repair the damage. Since the pole was broken, installing a new pole and reconnecting the two broken 33 kV lines was a complex and risky task. Chief Engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot visited the site to provide instructions. Installing a 13-meter tall pole in a congested area was challenging, compounded by traffic obstructions. Despite this, Mahavitaran completed the work by 6 pm, restoring power supply.

The repair work was carried out with efforts from Executive Engineer Mahendra Deshmukh, Additional Executive Engineer Santosh Adhikar, Anis Qureshi, Assistant Engineer Sachin Somwanshi, Pallavi Patil, Omprakash Mahajan, Suraj Mendhe, and others.