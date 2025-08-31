Power outages disrupt festive season

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite the festive season, the local power substation in Ladsawangi continues to falter, leaving residents grappling with frequent and lengthy power cuts.

Citizens complained that outages occur multiple times a day, sometimes stretching for hours, and even hit mornings and evenings when households are most dependent on electricity. With Ganeshotsav underway, the repeated disruptions have caused frustration and inconvenience. Residents have urged senior officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to step in and restore an uninterrupted power supply.