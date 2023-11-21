Machines have a 10 HP engine and cost Rs 9 lakh each

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has purchased three power rodding machines to remove drainage choke up. The machines have a 10 HP engine and cost Rs 9 lakh each. The CSMC administrator has ordered the purchase of seven new machines for every zone office.

The demonstration of the power rodding machines was held to remove the choke up on the main drainage line from the SSC board to Peer Bazar road. The machines have a variety of attachments that can be used to remove different types of choke up.

The CSMC is hopeful that the new machines will help to improve the drainage system in the city. In addition to the power reading machines, the CSMC has also purchased nine tripod sets and two trucks for the anti encroachment department. The tripod sets will be used to support the power reading machines when they are in use. The trucks will be used to transport the machines and equipment.