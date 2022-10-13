Power supply to rural tehsil office disconnected

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) disconnected the electricity supply to the rural tehsil office in the district collectorate premises due to the overdue bill of Rs 6.5 lakh on Thursday. All the online administrative works in the office hampered due to disruption of the power supply.

Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar contacted the MSEDCL engineers and asked them to regularize the power supply. However, they told that the power supply will resume only after the bills are paid.