Prabhag 15 cries for change: heritage lanes battle water, traffic, and sanitation woes

As election buzz electrifies the city, the timeless heart of its oldest quarters is beating louder than ever with urgent pleas for survival.

Lokmat Times is highlighting the continuous issues across other prabhags as well. The city’s Prabhag 15 the oldest and busiest part demands urgent attention. Residents and business owners of these heritage lanes are fed up with long-standing problems: water shortages, traffic snarls, poor sanitation, and neglected cleanliness. While some areas show development, gaps remain: streets with irregular water supply, electrified zones choking in traffic, and roads left unclean. From Narli Baugh’s narrow lanes to the crowded streets of Gulmandi, citizens insist that their voices be heard. Their demands are clear: hawker-free streets in Gulmandi, cleaned nala in Narli Baugh, uninterrupted water supply in Machhli Khadak, and traffic relief in Diwan Deodi. Unless addressed, hope may fade in these iconic neighborhoods.

Voices of Prabhag

Civic apathy exposed

I live in Panhalal Nagar, where water is supplied barely once in 15 days without any prior notice from the municipal corporation. Garbage and clogged drainage remain unattended year-round, while continuous roadwork has reduced access to a single narrow lane. MSEDCL’s claim that we cannot use basic appliances because our house is last is unacceptable.

- Ajay Mantri, resides of Shreyanagar

Unheard for generations

In our area, water arrives once in eight days, sometimes even after ten, turning daily life into a waiting game. The road may have improved, but chaos and traffic still rule Machli Khadak. For seven decades, since my great-grandfather’s time, our family has lived and worked here, yet our voices continue to be ignored.

- Kailas Bhagwat, resides of Machli Khadak {Dumb, talk with Lokmat Times(written format)}

Hawker-free zone needed

Yet, unauthorised street vendors overcrowd the Gulmandi area, making traffic unbearable. We demand that the commercial street be declared a hawker-free zone by the municipal corporation. This chaos has forced us to cut operations by 50%, while water supply comes only once every ten days, worsening our daily struggles.

- Kishor Kalda, resides of Gulmandi

Electricity, water troubles persist

Electricity is a constant struggle in our area. Even though most houses in our colony have installed solar panels, it barely solves the problem. On top of that, water shortages continue unabated across the city. It feels like no one listens to our daily hardships or takes action.

- Shreya Soni, resident of Narli Baugh

ALL ABOUT PRABHAG

Prabhag No. - 15

Name of prominent areas – Narali Baugh, Ctiy Chowk, Machhli Khadak, Diwan Deodi, Keli Bazar, Angoori Baugh, Gulmandi, etc.

No. of Candidates - 25 from 4 wards

No. of Voters – 39346{19893(M), 19453(F)}

Major issues - Congestion during processions,Traffic, Water, Roads, litter.

Front-runners

Ward Reservation BJP UBT Shinde Sena NCP AP AIMIM

A – SC - Bunty Chavariya, Sachin Khaire, Milap Chavariya, Vijeta Chavariya, Sumit Jamdhade.

B – OBC Women - Jayashree Vyas, Sonal Jaiswal, Prajakta Pardeshi, --- , Tarnnum Aqeel Ahmed.

C- General Women - Monali Patni, Rina Riddlon, Preeti Totla, Nishigandha Ingale, Noor Jahan Iqbal.

D - General - Mithun Satish Vyas, Laxminarayan Bakhariya, Rishikesh Jaiswal, Pramod Narwade, Mohammad Zoheb.