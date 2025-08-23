Prabhag formation favours ruling parties; troubles opposition

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The draft prabhag delimitation for the upcoming municipal corporation elections was released on Saturday morning. Four wards have been merged to form one prabhag, a move that appears to heavily favour the ruling parties. However, for some in the opposition, the new prabhag structure could pose difficulties. A celebratory mood was visible among BJP, Shinde Sena, and Uddhav Sena hopeful candidates. Meanwhile, allegations are being raised that Dalit and Muslim localities have been deliberately separated.

On Friday night, the State Election Commission (SEC) gave approval for the release of the draft prabhag plan. The municipal corporation election branch uploaded the complete list, boundaries, and maps of all prabhags on the website overnight. By Saturday morning, aspirants were downloading prabhag information and maps, sharing them on social media, and expressing their happiness.

It is being said that the delimitation has been designed to suit BJP and Shinde group candidates. The structure is such that ruling party candidates would have an easier path to victory. In Hindu-majority areas, only token Muslim or Dalit localities have been attached. In old wards like Ganesh Colony–Rashidpura, Buddhanagar–Jawahar Colony, Nawabpura, Shah Bazaar, Bhadkal Gate, and Narali Baugh, the hopes of aspirants with political willpower have been dashed. There are also claims that the plan has been prepared in a way that would minimise the chances of AIMIM candidates winning.

Which wards are small and large?

Prabhag No. 22 is the largest, while Prabhag No. 29, comprising just three wards, is the smallest. On Saturday, the draft prabhag plan was made available to citizens at the municipal corporation headquarters, Phase III building.

Objections and suggestions until September 4

The Election Commission has set September 4 as the deadline to submit objections and suggestions on the released draft prabhag delimitation.

Prabhags with highest SC population

Seven prabhags have the highest Scheduled Caste population. They are Prabhag No. 3 – 13,467; Prabhag No. 4 – 14,390; Prabhag No. 8 – 12,420; Prabhag No. 9 – 16,525; Prabhag No. 18 – 11,345; Prabhag No. 24 – 19,383 and Prabhag No. 28 – 17,757.

Prabhags with highest ST population

Prabhag No. 1 – 1,295; Prabhag No. 4 – 1,055 and Prabhag No. 5 – 1,057.