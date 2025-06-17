Prabhag formation work yet to begin in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of delimiting and restructuring 115 wards and then forming prabhags for the upcoming municipal corporation elections has not yet begun. Despite this delay, election officials from the municipal corporation claim that the draft plan will be submitted to the Election Commission within the stipulated time frame. With elections nearing, aspiring candidates and former corporators are closely monitoring the progress of this draft.

For the first time, the upcoming municipal elections in the city will be conducted based on the prabhags (each prabhag comprises four wards). Back in 2022, a draft based on prabhags (each of three wards) was prepared and submitted to the Election Commission, but no further action was taken. However, on Thursday, June 12, the State Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a fresh directive to form prabhags. This directive also included detailed guidelines on how and when the draft should be prepared, and how to factor in geographical considerations.

No committee formed yet

Creating a draft of prabhag is not a simple task—it requires a dedicated committee of experienced and expert officers. Despite this, the municipal corporation administration has not yet formed such a committee. In 2022, a separate committee was formed for the draft. The opposition parties hope that any such committee this time will not become a tool in the hands of certain political groups.

Enumerator Group Planning

The UDD’s order clearly outlines the schedule:

June 11–16: Formation of enumerator groups

June 17–18: Verification of census data

June 19–23: Field visits

June 24–30: Preparation of ward maps on Google Maps

July 8–10: Submission of final draft to the Election Commission

As of now, work on ward formation has not yet begun, even though these deadlines are fast approaching.

Officials remain optimistic

Although the election section hasn’t initiated the work, officials assure that the draft of prabhags will be completed and submitted to the Election Commission between July 8 and 10, as per the government’s timeline.