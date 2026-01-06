Prabhag No. 15: Political heat rising in Gulmandi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The political atmosphere in Gulmandi, the heart of the city, is gradually heating up. Interestingly, the word “Gul” means “flower,” and now all eyes are on which political party’s “fragrance” will dominate this prabhag. Candidates from the BJP, Shinde Sena, Uddhav Sena, and AIMIM are all in the fray here. Notably, AIMIM is fielding a candidate in this prabhag for the first time. Although Muslim voters are not decisive in Gulmandi, AIMIM hopes to benefit from the division of Hindu votes.

The geographical composition of the prabhag is quite interesting. It includes areas such as Gulmandi, Pandariba, Kumbharwada, Shahganj, Chelipura, Machhli Khadak, Narali Baugh, Kirana Chawdi, City Chowk, Nawabpura, Khara Kunwa, Anguri Baugh, Raja Bazar, Sarafa, Jadhavmandi, Lakkadmandi, and Moti Karanja. The prabhag has a total of 39,346 voters, of which 26,746 are Hindu and 12,600 are Muslim.

Historically, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) held sway over Gulmandi. Recently, the BJP has begun challenging this dominance. Following the split in Shiv Sena, both factions are now trying to assert their presence in the prabhag. The BJP, too, is making vigorous efforts to establish its supremacy here. AIMIM believes that a division of Hindu votes could help its candidate secure a victory. However, by fielding some outside candidates, AIMIM has caused some dissatisfaction among the Muslim majority voters.

Reputation of leaders at stake

The contest in Gulmandi has put the reputations of leaders from Shinde Sena, BJP, and Uddhav Sena on the line. A prominent political leader’s son is contesting here, and his political future is widely seen as being decided in this prabhag. To prevent the leader’s son from establishing a political dynasty, leaders from the other two parties are actively campaigning as well.

The voters of Gulmandi will decide which party’s “fragrance” dominates the prabhag on January 15, with the results announced on January 16.