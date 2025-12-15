Prabhag no. 5 largest in the city, as many as 50,000 voters
December 15, 2025
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The final voters’ list for the Municipal Corporation elections was finalized on Monday. Prabhag ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The final voters’ list for the Municipal Corporation elections was finalized on Monday. Prabhag No. 5 is the largest ward in the city, with 50,103 voters. In this Prabhag, the number of voters has decreased by 1,651. In Prabhag No. 9, the number of voters has increased by 4,383, followed by Ward No. 2, where 3,961 voters have been added. Due to the rise and fall in voter numbers across several wards, the tension among aspirants has increased further.
Ward No.
Draft voters’ list
Final voters’ list
Difference
01
42,089
42,714
Increase 625
02
32,170
36,131
Increase 3,961
03
40,649
35,602
Decrease 5,047
04
40,865
41,005
Increase 140
05
51,754
50,103
Decrease 1,651
06
46,404
44,701
Decrease 1,703
07
32,369
36,283
Increase 3,914
08
41,115
39,060
Decrease 2,055
09
35,928
40,311
Increase 4,383
10
36,611
35,500
Decrease 1,111
11
30,923
30,598
Decrease 325
12
43,842
43,728
Decrease 114
13
38,576
39,446
Increase 870
14
45,190
47,100
Increase 1,910
15
35,415
39,346
Increase 3,931
16
42,350
35,593
Decrease 6,757
17
30,556
30,042
Decrease 514
18
31,324
30,369
Decrease 955
19
32,346
31,176
Decrease 1,170
20
36,746
34,638
Decrease 2,108
21
33,465
35,216
Increase 1,751
22
40,501
41,825
Increase 1,324
23
38,481
38,012
Decrease 469
24
34,151
34,618
Increase 467
25
40,857
40,133
Decrease 724
26
50,096
48,207
Decrease 1,889
27
37,385
37,754
Increase 369
28
43,600
46,550
Increase 2,950
29
32,360
32,522
Increase 162
Total
11,18,118
11,18,283
Increase 165Open in app