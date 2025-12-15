Prabhag no. 5 largest in the city, as many as 50,000 voters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The final voters’ list for the Municipal Corporation elections was finalized on Monday. Prabhag No. 5 is the largest ward in the city, with 50,103 voters. In this Prabhag, the number of voters has decreased by 1,651. In Prabhag No. 9, the number of voters has increased by 4,383, followed by Ward No. 2, where 3,961 voters have been added. Due to the rise and fall in voter numbers across several wards, the tension among aspirants has increased further.

Ward No.

Draft voters’ list

Final voters’ list

Difference

01

42,089

42,714

Increase 625

02

32,170

36,131

Increase 3,961

03

40,649

35,602

Decrease 5,047

04

40,865

41,005

Increase 140

05

51,754

50,103

Decrease 1,651

06

46,404

44,701

Decrease 1,703

07

32,369

36,283

Increase 3,914

08

41,115

39,060

Decrease 2,055

09

35,928

40,311

Increase 4,383

10

36,611

35,500

Decrease 1,111

11

30,923

30,598

Decrease 325

12

43,842

43,728

Decrease 114

13

38,576

39,446

Increase 870

14

45,190

47,100

Increase 1,910

15

35,415

39,346

Increase 3,931

16

42,350

35,593

Decrease 6,757

17

30,556

30,042

Decrease 514

18

31,324

30,369

Decrease 955

19

32,346

31,176

Decrease 1,170

20

36,746

34,638

Decrease 2,108

21

33,465

35,216

Increase 1,751

22

40,501

41,825

Increase 1,324

23

38,481

38,012

Decrease 469

24

34,151

34,618

Increase 467

25

40,857

40,133

Decrease 724

26

50,096

48,207

Decrease 1,889

27

37,385

37,754

Increase 369

28

43,600

46,550

Increase 2,950

29

32,360

32,522

Increase 162

Total

11,18,118

11,18,283

Increase 165