Prabhag reservation draw to be held on Tuesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration had earlier announced that the draw for ward reservations in the upcoming municipal elections would be held on Monday, November 10. However, the schedule has now been changed, and the draw will take place on Tuesday, November 11. In preparation for the event, a rehearsal was held on Friday at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University auditorium in the presence of administrator G Sreekanth.

The municipal elections are expected to be held in the second week of January. The civic administration is functioning as per the guidelines of the State Election Commission (SEC). The prabhag plan has already been finalised, and only the reservation draw remains. According to the latest instructions from the SEC, the draw was first announced for November 11, later shifted to November 10, and then once again confirmed for November 11.

For the Tuesday draw, specific responsibilities have been assigned to officers. Additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil has been appointed as the chief controlling officer, under whose supervision a team of 64 officers will manage the process. The reservation draw will be conducted following the rules, procedures, and formats prescribed by the SEC, covering SC, ST, OBC, Women, and General categories.

Officials present at the rehearsal included additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, Kalpita Pimple, deputy commissioner (election branch) Vikas Navale, deputy commissioners Aparna Thete, Nandkishore Bhombe and Ankush Pandhare, executive engineers Balasaheb Shirsat, Anil Tanpure, Kiran Dhande, and M B Kazi.

Reservation Details:

OBC: 31 seats reserved (including 16 for women)

ST: 2 seats reserved (including 1 for women)

SC: 22 seats reserved (including 11 for women)

General Women: 30 seats reserved

CSMC is taking care to ensure that the total reservation does not exceed 50 per cent. In total, 55 seats in the municipal corporation will remain reserved, it is learnt.