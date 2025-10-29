Prabhag reservation for SC, ST; Aspirants begin making predictions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The prabhag reservation draw for the upcoming municipal corporation elections will be held on November 11. Ahead of this, both political parties and aspiring candidates are showing great interest and anticipation.

Until the reservation list is finalised, aspiring candidates are finding it difficult to decide which ward to contest from. Meanwhile, political leaders have already started calculating possible reservation outcomes based on the State Election Commission’s (SEC) guidelines, trying to estimate how the reservations might fall in each prabhag.

This calculation is being done using descending order of population and by considering the Scheduled Caste (SC) population in each prabhag to predict where the reservation might apply.

29 prabhags based on 2011 census

According to the 2011 Census, the city has been divided into 29 prabhags, with a total population of 12,28,032 within the municipal corporation limits. Each prabhag has a population ranging between 34,000 and 46,000.

The population of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) has also been determined prabhag-wise. SC population is 2,38,105 and ST population is 16,320.

Out of the 29 prabhags, 115 corporators will be elected in total. 22 seats will be reserved for the SC category and 2 seats will be reserved for the ST category.

As per the SEC’s criteria, the previous reservation pattern will not be considered. This will be treated as the first election under the new system, and reservations will be allotted accordingly.

The prabhag wise SC population is as follows:

Prabhag No.-------------Population—----------Percentage

24–19383–42.42

09-16702–42.09

28-17757–38.25

29–7352–34.52

04–14390–31.87

03–13554–31.47

08–12723–30.72

18–10690–27.58

01–9534–23.20

20–9266–20.96

26–8556–20.67

25 –7962–19.98

05–8636–19.11

19–7450–19.05

17–6,510–17.09

07–6,515–16.72

27–7,299–15.74

02–6,249–15.64

22–7,199–15.34

15–6,003–14.36

21–5,903–14.24

23–6,437–13.88

Prabhag wise ST population is as follows:

Prabhag Number —- Population

1–1,295

4–1,055

5–1,038

26–901

8–819

18–724