Prabhag reservations to be declared on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The draw (lottery) for reservation of seats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections will finally take place on Tuesday (November 11) at 11 am at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) auditorium. As a result, those aspiring to contest the election have already started praying and preparing, hoping for favourable outcomes. Once the reservation lottery is completed, it will become clear from which wards candidates will have to contest. The political strategies of various parties will also depend on the results of this draw, which has therefore attracted everyone’s attention.

Election structure and process

For the first time, the election will be conducted under the prabhag system. A total of 29 prabhags have been demarcated. Of these, 28 prabhags will have four members each, and one prabhag will have three members, making a total of 115 corporators to be elected.

The prabhags were created based on the 2011 Census population data, and the reservation of seats will also be determined accordingly. A mock lottery or draw was conducted last week in the presence of municipal administrator G Sreekanth. Under the leadership of additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, 125 officers and staff have been appointed for the process. Deputy commissioner (election) Vikas Navale has meticulously planned every detail of the draw. On Monday, the administrator reviewed the final preparations for the reservation lottery, which will be conducted in descending order based on population figures.

Reservation Details (50 per cent)

OBC category: 31 seats (including 16 for women)

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 2 seats (including 1 for a woman)

Scheduled Castes (SC): 22 seats (including 11 for women)

General Women: 30 seats reserved.

Overall, 55 seats will be reserved in total, ensuring that the reservation percentage does not exceed 50 per cent, as per the legal limit.

Arrangements for the draw

Police Security: Tight police security will be there at the venue by 15 policemen, 10 women cops, and one police inspector.

Medical Arrangements: A modern ambulance from the health section of municipal corporation will be stationed on-site. Besides, an ambulance unit with doctors from Ciigma Hospital and the District Surgeon’s office will be available.

Live Telecast: The draw will be broadcast live on local news channels and social media platforms. A map of the prabhags and related annexures will be displayed prominently at the venue for public reference.