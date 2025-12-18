Prabhag-wise meetings of Uddhav Sena office-bearers held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To prepare for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, prabhag-wise meetings of Uddhav Sena office-bearers were held throughout the day at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Aurangpura, on Thursday.

The committee comprising party leaders Ambadas Danve, deputy leader Subhash Patil, Mahanagar chief Raju Vaidya and city president Balasaheb Thorat held discussions with the Prabhag-level office-bearers about the party's prospects in the upcoming elections, booth-wise preparations and the potential candidates from rival parties.

Party office-bearers and workers were instructed to contest this election with great determination. For this purpose, they were directed to visit voters door-to-door according to the voter list.