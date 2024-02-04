Practical materials of SSC exam to be distributed on Feb 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will distribute materials for practical, oral and internal tests of SSC March 2024 examination at the designated centres on February 7.

The State Board will conduct the theory papers between March 1 and 26 while practical examinations will be held from February 10 to 29. The divisional office of the Board will distribute, the required materials, between 11 am and 4 pm, on Wednesday.

More than 1.86 lakh students have applied for the examinations. The number of candidates rose by three to four per cent this year. The five districts of the division have 629 centres.

Joint secretary of the divisional of MSBSHSE Priyarani Patil said that the school headmasters would have to send their representatives to collect the materials at the designated centres in the five districts.

The district-wise collection centres are as follows;

District & tehsil-----------------------------------------collection centre

-Chh Sambhajinagar------------------------------------Divisional office of State Board

-Beed, Geverai, Patoda, Ashit, Shirur Kasar, Majalgaon and Wadvani—B S School-Beed

-Ambejogai, Keij, Dharur, Parli Vaijnath—Zilla Parishad Girls School-Ambejogai

-All tehsil from Parbhani- Zilla Parishad Girls School-Parbhani

-All tehsil from Hingoli----Shri Shankarrao Chavan Urdu High School-Hingoli

-All tehsil from Jalna-CTMK Vidyalay, Jalna