Pragati Chondekar is dy dist election Officer

Hingoli: Pragati Chondekar-Mene, who was serving as tehsildar in the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana at Nanded, has been promoted and transferred to Hingoli. She assumed charge as Deputy District Election Officer at Hingoli on Wednesday. District Collector Rahul Gupta welcomed her.

Chondekar has previously served with the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal, CIDCO, and the District Collector’s Offices in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nanded. She has been felicitated thrice as an outstanding district-level officer.

Pragati is the sister of Dr Sharda Chondekar, tehsildar at Kinwat, and Dr Nalini Chondekar, Principal of the Government College of Education, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.