Prahar demands immediate release of 5% fund for disabled citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Prahar organization has urged the municipal corporation to immediately release the 5% fund reserved for persons with disabilities. A memorandum was submitted to the municipal administrator on Sunday.

Prahar pointed out that every local body keeps aside 5% of its funds for the welfare of the disabled, but the city corporation has failed to utilize it. The group demanded that the amount be used for schemes benefiting disabled citizens. The organization warned that if the demand is ignored, it will launch an agitation on September 15 at 11 am. The memorandum was signed by district president Shivaji Gade along with Umesh Chaudhary, Sunil Huske, Dattatray Salkar, Yuvraj Patil, Shakil Shaikh, and others.