Prahar to hold 'Chakka Jam' protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To draw the government's attention towards two key issues, loan waiver for farmers and an increase in pension for the differently-abled persons, the Prahar Janashakti Party will be organising a 'Chakka Jam' protest on July 24 (11 am) at Dudh Dairy Chowk (Amarpreet Chowk) under the leadership of party chief Bacchu Kadu.

Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale and AIMIM State President Imtiaz Jaleel are also expected to participate in the protest. The agitation will begin with paying tribute at the mural of Balasaheb Thackeray located at Amarpreet Chowk.

This protest aims to raise issues concerning farmers, farm labourers, workers, the differently-abled persons, widowed women, and shepherds. PJP District president Sudhakar Shinde, City president Kunal Raut, and State Vice President Shivaji Gadhe appealed to participate in the agitation in large numbers.