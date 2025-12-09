Prahladji Abhyankar Lecture Series to begin on Dec 14

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Yuvak Vikas Mandal (MYVM) will host a three-day “Prahladji Abhyankar Memorial Lecture Series” at Sant Eknath Rangamandir, at 6.30 PM daily, between December 14 and 16.

Veteran litterateur Vishwas Patil, BJP leader Vinod Tawde, and actor Makrand Anaspure will present their thoughts. This is the 26th year of the lecture series.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the office-bearers of the organisation said that the event has been organised for the past 25 years with the aim of nurturing social responsibility and promoting social awareness. The lecture series receives enthusiastic participation from all sections of society every year.

So far, many prominent personalities--including Dattatreya Hosabale from RSS, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bindumadhav Joshi, Tarun Vijay, D M Mirasdar, Govindacharya and Nitin Gadkari--have shared their views on various subjects.

MYVM president Narahari Shivpure and Vice-President Venkatesh Kamlu said that the lecture series is open to all. Secretary adv Arvind Kendre, lecture series head Trupti Palodkar and Namdev Karad were also present at the briefing.

Box

Schedule series

--December 14 (Sunday)

Speaker: Dr Vishwas Patil, veteran writer and President of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Topic: “Mi anid Majhe Sahitya”

--December 15

Speaker: Vinod Tawde (Rashtirya Mahamantri, BJP)

Topic: “Political Transformations and Developments”

--December 16

Speaker: Makrand Anaspure (Film Actor)

Topic: “Social Awareness Evolved Through Acting”