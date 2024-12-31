Pramod Rathod gets Ph D in Tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Pramod Prahladrao Rathod in Tourism Administration.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Socio-Economic Impact of Tourism Department in Marathwada Region’ under the guidance of Dr Madhur Sawant, research guide and director of Tourism Administration Department, Bamu.

Pramod who is the city’s former deputy Mayor and corporator, is also a former Senator of Bamu