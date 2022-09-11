Pranshu electricals workers get pay hike of Rs 6100

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

The Pranshu Electrical company in Waluj industrial area has recently signed a three-year contract with its workers with an increment of Rs 6,100. The workers expressed happiness over the pay hike before the festive season. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has established its union in the company. Basavaraj Patne, a member of the union said that discussions were held with the company management to give a salary increase to the workers. The talks were successful and the management agreed to give the workers a pay hike of Rs 6,100. An agreement on this was signed recently. The agreement was signed by company director Vivek Hambarde, manager Rohit and union president Laxman Sakrudkar, local representative Bhagwan Jadhav and Deepak Mirge on behalf of the workers.