Prasad Sadekar to present 620th ‘Sur-Darbar’ concert

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Celebrating 40 years of his musical journey, singer Prasad Sadekar will perform his 620th live concert, ‘Sur-Darbar’, on Sunday, November 2, at 7 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha near Roxy Talkies, Paithan Gate. The programme will feature evergreen Hindi songs and ghazals based on classical ragas. Along with Sadekar, singers Dr. Varsha Vaidya, Varsha Joshi, Dr. Indrayani Savargaonkar, Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Shubhangi Palvankar, and Rekha Kedare will perform, with Anjali Sadekar anchoring. Accompanists include Rajesh Dehade, Probodh Joshi, Jeetendra Salvi, Sanket Dehade, Gajanan Dumal, and Rahul Joshi. Sur-Darbar Sangeet Sanstha has appealed to music lovers to attend the free concert.