Prashant Magar remanded to Harsul Jail in Cidco accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Prashant Magar, the speeding car driver who ran over seven people near the Kala Ganpati Temple in Cidco N-1 area on Friday morning, has been sent to judicial custody.

Initially granted one-day police custody, Magar was produced before the court again on Saturday. The court has now remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, after which he was shifted to Harsul Central Jail, according to MIDC Cidco police station inspector Gajanan Kalyankar. Prashant Magar, who was returning home at high speed after playing tennis, rammed his car into three vehicles and seven pedestrians. The collision claimed the life of the temple’s security guard, Gunaji Shewale, while six others are undergoing treatment. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against Prashant Magar by the Cidco MIDC police.